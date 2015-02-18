The prison where a Bali Nine duo are to be executed is 'ready to accommodate' the death row inmates

Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Ministry says Nusakambangan island prison is “ready for the transfer” of Bali Nine death row inmates Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran.

Yesterday, Attorney General Muhammad Prasetyo postponed the Australian drug ringleaders’ transfer to the prison so that the men could have more time with their families.

However, there were conflicting reports which suggested the island’s accommodations were not prepared or ready to accept the men.

The ABC reports a spokesperson for Indonesia’s attorney-general said the island location is “rather difficult to accommodate the execution” of more than five people at once, adding it was “almost certain” the Australians would not be executed this month.

Despite these comments, The Jakarta Post reports the head of Law and Human Rights Ministry’s Central Java Office, Asminan Mirza Zulkarnain, has inspected Nusakambangan island, advocating the prison’s readiness to host the convicted drug traffickers.

“We have many cells and they are ready for the transfer of death row inmates who will be executed. For the Bali Nine duo [Chan and Sukumaran], we are preparing Batu Penitentiary,” Mirza said.

This morning, Australian prime minister Tony Abbott said the Bali Nine duo “deserve a long, long time in jail but they don’t deserve to die,” Abbott said.

Abbott said Australia would feel “grievously let down” if the Australians are eventually executed.

“I’ve got to say, we can’t just ignore this kind of thing… if perfectly reasonable representations are made to them [Indonesia].

“I would say to the Indonesian people and the government, we in Australia are always there to help you and we hope that you might reciprocate in this way at this time.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told a national political party meeting over the weekend that he will not provide clemency for narcotics-related convicts on death row.

Last month, five of six convicted drug trafficking prisoners were executed on the island.

