Fans fear 'The Princess Switch 2' may have just torn apart the fabric of the Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe with this glaring plot hole

Mark Mainz/Netflix; Netflix ‘The Princess Switch 2’ includes a cameo from other stars from the Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Netflix’s “The Princess Switch: Switched Again.”

The movie, starring Vanessa Hudgens in three roles, was released on the streaming service on Thursday and included a surprising cameo toward the end.

Queen Amber and King Richard from the “Christmas Prince” movies appeared during Margaret’s coronation, along with their baby.

Fans were confused by the cameo because in the first “Princess Switch” movie, Margaret was seen watching “A Christmas Prince.” It was also said to be Stacy’s favourite movie.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again” features a cameo that has fans deeply confused about the Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe.

The movie, released Thursday on Netflix, centres on three characters played by Vanessa Hudgens: Margaret Delacourt, the Duchess of Montenaro; Stacy De Novo; and Lady Fiona, Margaret’s devious cousin.

Near the end of the film, the characters gather for the coronation of Margaret. As she walks down the aisle of the church, Marget smiles at a couple in the crowd. But it’s not just a random pair â€” it’s Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) from the “Christmas Prince” movies released in 2017, 2018, 2019.

King Richard is also seen holding their baby named Princess Elleri, who was born in the most recently released “Christmas Prince” film.

Netflix Rose McIver and Ben Lamb in ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again.’

The cameo is puzzling because, in the first “Princess Switch” movie released in 2018, Margaret (who was pretending to be Stacy) watched “A Christmas Prince” with Kevin (Nick Sagar). He also said that it was Stacy’s favourite film.

If the Aldovian royals exist in the same universe as Stacy and her doppelgangers, that suggests that “A Christmas Prince” is a documentary and Queen Amber and King Richard are real people, rather than fictional characters.

Netflxi ‘The Princess Switch’ featured a nod to ‘A Christmas Prince.’

People took to Twitter to discuss the confusing tie-in after watching “The Princess Switch” sequel.

Just watched The Princess Switch 2. Now how on earth did King Richard and Queen Amber of Aldovia attend Margaret's coronation when in TPS1 they were literally watching A Christmas Prince?! Netflix universe is glitching. — Laura (@arualzs_) November 20, 2020

in The Princess Switch, Margaret and Kevin are clearly seen watching A Christmas Prince. AND YET in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, Amber and Richard attend Margaret’s coronation, complicating the fabric of the NCCU (Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe). In this essay— — Auriane Desombre (@aurianedesombre) November 21, 2020

In Princess Switch 2, Amber & Richard attend Margaret's coronation. Meaning they're not just fictional movie characters! WHICH BEGS AN IMPORTANT QUESTION– within the Netflix holiday cinematic universe, is A Christmas Prince an authorized biopic about the Aldovian royal family?? pic.twitter.com/1uR8bURVgV — sarah (@sprightlysound) November 20, 2020

In the princess switch 2, Amber and Richard from a christmas prince attended the coronation which implies that both movies take place in the same universe BUT in the princess switch 1, Margaret and Kevin watched a Christmas prince on netflix which suggests otherwise — Get me lit, I dare you (@HotGirlEd) November 20, 2020

W A I T but how did Stacy watch A Christmas Prince in The Princess Switch??? Does the ACPCU have A Christmas Prince documentary? Wouldn’t be surprising given Amber’s high profile blog. — Emma Snowmaskon (@emmastohlman) November 23, 2020

the biggest issue is that in princess switch 1 they watched a christmas prince on netflix, and then in princess switch 2 amber and richard FROM A CHRISTMAS PRINCE make a cameo at the coronation like what movie universe are they in ? — Sarvie Banisi (@sarvsSarv) November 21, 2020

Okay. How are Queen Amber and King Richard from #AChristmasPrince in the #PrincessSwitch sequel when Margaret as Stacy watched the movie with Kevin in the first movie? — Tiffany Kwong (@misstiffkwong) November 21, 2020

“A Christmas Prince” is 100% a documentary that exists in a shared cinematic universe with “The Princess Switch.” They made a fictional non-fiction movie and planted it in a fiction movie as fiction. Bravo, @netflix FIN — Keith Hamilton (@blackmaas) November 19, 2020

Guys when Richard and Amber showed up in Princess Switch 2 I started SCREAMING. Because the first Princess Switch already established that “A Christmas Switch” was a movie that existed in universe but if Amber and Richard are real people in the sequel I guess it’s a documentary? — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) November 22, 2020

OKAY so in the first #PrincessSwitch, Kevin and Margaret (still masquerading as Stacy) are watching A Christmas Prince. But in #PrincessSwitch2 Amber and king what’s his face from Aldovia are at Margaret’s coronation??? In this universe was A Christmas Prince a documentary????? — Kayla (@kaylareininger) November 19, 2020

my friends: you okay? me: yeah I’m fine me internally: but if Prince Richard and Amber attended Margaret's crowning in The Princess Switch 2, does that mean when Margaret and Kevin watched A Christmas Prince in the first Princess Switch that they were watching a documentary? — toni collette stan account (@HarryPhillips15) November 23, 2020

So… in 'The Princess Switch', 'a Christmas Prince' is a movie, but in 'The Princess Switch 2', Amber and Robert are at Margaret's coronation. Does that mean that 'a Christmas Prince' is a real story made into a movie in that 'universe'? — Jo , Dame ????/ By den Trump ???? (@JoGrey) November 21, 2020

Amber and Richard from 'A Christmas Prince' appearing at the coronation in 'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' raises far too many questions about Netflix's developing christmas royalty cinematic universe. — Aragorn Keuken (@aragornkeuken) November 20, 2020

In December 2019, Netflix confirmed that their holiday films are interconnected in what they refer to as the “Netflix’s Holiday Movie Universe.”

Films like “The Princess Switch,” “Holiday in the Wild,” and “The Knight Before Christmas” all contain sneaky or overt nods to other Netflix Christmas movies.

A third “Princess Switch” movie is already in the works, so it’s possible that fans will see yet another tie-in to the Netflix Holiday Movie Universe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.