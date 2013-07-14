The Prime Minister's Sister Will Not Support Rudd Come Election Day

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Coming to the election it looks as if Rudd won’t have the support of his sister who has announced her opposition to his position of supporting gay marriage.

Recently returning from Europe, Ms Rudd has said the Russian government’s stance on the issue is more enlightened than Western leaders, according to News Ltd.

Ms Rudd, 62, who has aligned herself with Vladimir Putin’s hardliner views on homosexuality, has said it is important to protect children from the propaganda of homosexuality as normal.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister told News Limited he “respects the views of other people, including his sister”.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.