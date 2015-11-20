The Prime Minister of India wowed 60,000 people with this weird thing he can do with his watch

Business Insider/Jeremy Wilson Modi dazzles the crowd with his watch.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, finshed off his three-day visit to Britain last week with an address to 60,000 British Indians at London’s Wembley Stadium.

There was several hours of cultural entertainment before Modi took to the stage amid rapturous applause.

After speaking for over an hour, Modi did something really unexpected that grabbed the crowds attention. He took off his watch and showed them this weird thing you can do to work out what the time is in India

Modi told them that if your watch is set to British time you can turn it upside and find out what the time is in India. No one seemed to believe him at first, but after trying it out themselves they realised he was actually right.

You can watch Modi showing off his watch below. He’s talking in Hindi, but it’s easy enough to get the gist of what he’s saying:

The trick works because Indian time is exactly five and a half hours ahead of British time. No other countries share this specific time difference, so flipping your watch only works in Britain and India.

