The prime minister of Australia is now an 'Influencer' on LinkedIn

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a selfie photograph with the robot Asimo at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation on December 18, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Yoshikazu Tsuno-Pool/ Getty Images.

Malcolm Turnbull is one of Australia’s most high-tech prime ministers.

With his Apple Watch and ace Instagram game, he knows how to connect with the modern voter.

Today he has added another social platform to his repertoire — LinkedIn.

The network for professionals has announced that the PM would join its list of “Influencers” — an invite-only, global collective of more than 500 of the world’s foremost thinkers, leaders, and innovators who share their opinions on the platform.

“We are delighted to have the Hon. Malcolm Turnbull join LinkedIn as an Influencer,” said Cliff Rosenberg, the managing director ANZ at LinkedIn.

“As an experienced business leader and leader of the government, prime minister Turnbull understands the importance of leveraging digital platforms such as LinkedIn to build robust dialogue with the industry. We hope this will encourage more public sector professionals to engage with the business community on LinkedIn.”

As an Influencer, Turnbull joins other international leaders such as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and business leaders like Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and Oprah Winfrey.

