The Price To Put An Ad In The Oscars Just Went Up [THE BRIEF]

Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz speak onstage during the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland centre on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:It’s no Super Bowl, but the price to place an ad in the Academy Awards is pretty pricey. This year the price for a 30-second spot has jumped from $1.65 million to $1.8 million. (The Super Bowl costs an average of $3.7-3.8 million per 30-second spot, but one advertiser paid more than $4.)



Wieden+Kennedy has two new additions to its global executive management team. Colleen DeCourcy and Mark Fitzloff will be the new global co-executive directors. While Fitzloff was hired internally, DeCourcy is joining W+K from her startup Socialistic. There have also been some other shifts in internal management, including global COO Dave Luhr taking on the role of president.

Y&R wants you to watch it destroy “old junk” (like typewriters) that it found in the basement.

Deutsch LA and Playstation are pitting baseball fans against each other by having them vote on Facebook and Twitter on who will get to be on the cover of the MLB13 game.

eCommerce and digital marketing company Acquity Group appointed Jay Dettling as its president of North American services.

Welcome a new online platform called Score Revolution, which allows advertisers to browse and licence film music for ads. It has over 10,000 tracks.

Digiday discusses how the New York Times is going to save the banner ad.

