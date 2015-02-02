The Price Of The Most Expensive Super Bowl Ticket This Year Will Blow Your Mind

University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl XLIX. Photo: Getty Images

Down on the lower sidelines. Bay 110. Row 14. Seat 10. A whopping $222,380.

The NFL Super Bowl kicks off around 10:30am AEST today and one fan could pay more than AU$222,000 for a single seat to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks.

That equates to around $63,500 per hour or a little over $1000 per minute.

Super Bowl XLIX has a narrow majority of experts picking the New England Patriots to beat the Seattle Seahawks but it’s very, very close.

Head to head, Australia’s Sportsbet is offering odds of AU$1.92 for both teams. Which means the purchaser of the high-priced seat would need to bet almost $116,000 (and win) if they wanted to cover their cost of attendance.

Here’s the seating map which specifies where the lucky football fan will plonk his keister for around three-and-a-half hours.

Seating map of University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

And here’s the proof StubHub! is selling the super-priced ticket.

