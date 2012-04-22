The Price Of Prom Is Skyrocketing – To Over $1,000 This Year

The price of prom is expected to reach an all-time high this year with parents and teens spending an estimated $1,078 on the annual spring formal, according to USAToday.



Despite what these troubling headlines may lead you to think, you can still give your teen a night to remember without forgetting budgetary commitments. Peruse the following prom coupons from FreeShipping.org and click your way to savings.

1. Sears

Find great prom styles at Sears, plus take an additional 15-per cent off dress shoes with code SEARSAPRIL.

2. Nordstrom

Enjoy free shipping on all prom dresses, now priced under $150 (no code required).

3. Target

Take 10-per cent off bridesmaid dresses through June 1 with Target promo code TGTMXEA4.

4. Express

Save 30 per cent on women’s dresses through April 23 (no code required).

5. Kohl’s

Get 20-per cent off your purchase through April 28 with promo code SMS5041.

6. Victoria’s Secret

Shop strappy sandals, bold pumps and more with $15 off orders of $100 at Victoria’s Secret through April 19 with code SPRING12.

7. Online Shoes

Save $20 on orders of $90 or more through April 30 with coupon code 20BLOOM.

8. Heels.com

Receive free 2-day shipping on your order (no code required).

9. White House Black Market

Buy one jewelry item and receive 25-per cent off a second item through April 27 (no code required).

10. Ulta

Get free shipping plus take $15 off orders of $75 or more through April 28 with promo code AFP312.

11. TJFormal

Shop the sale section for up to 70-per cent off dresses for prom, plus get free shipping on all orders.

12. House of Brides

Take $25 off the purchase of a prom dress with coupon code PR25.

