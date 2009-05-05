Green Shoots Drive Oil To 5-Week High

Oil prices hit a five-week high today, with the contract for June delivery closing above $54 a barrel. Positive economic data coupled with strength in the equity markets are driving up the price.



This is confounding analysts Bloomberg interviewed. Three different guys all said the same thing: “There’s a lot of oil out there, so the price shouldn’t be rising.”

The reason oil might be lifting, unrelated to supply, is that we’re entering a new period where the market is more important than supply, because we might be past peak oil, as noted by a Raymond James analyst today.

