The Price Of Chicken Wings Could Go Through The Roof

Sports lovers might want to rethink their game day snacks as chicken wings are soaring in price, reports Time Moneyland’s Brad Tuttle.Last month, wings peaked at $1.99 per pound, up from $1.47 three years ago and 99 cents last year.



And despite the copious amount of wings consumed on Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council estimates more than 25 billion wings—3 million pounds—will be sold the rest of the year in the U.S.

Some chain restaurants locked in low prices for wings in their contracts last year, reports Mark Brandau of Nation’s Restaurant News, but as those contracts expire, restaurants may be forced to hike the price of the food.

According to the NCC, wing prices go up when companies can’t produce the wings without the whole chicken, and when demand for wings exceeds demand for other parts of the chicken.

In related news, police arrested a man in Melbourne, Fla. this morning for stealing $200 worth of wing grease, reports the Miami Herald.

