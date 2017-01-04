This chart shows just how much the price of bitcoin has soared over the past year

Digital currency bitcoin jumped above $1,000 (£815) for the first time in three years on Sunday, trading as high as $1,029 ($1,038) on Tuesday, according to CoinDesk data.

This chart shows just how much the currency has increased over the past year (from November 9, 2015 to December 23, 2016). Business Insider’s Jonathan Garber reports on what’s behind the move, attributing it to the continued rush of money out of China.

