'The Price is Right' just awarded a treadmill to a contestant in a wheelchair

Everyone loves a good blooper, but this scene from today’s “The Price is Right” may just take the cake.

CNBC reports that on an episode that aired today, a wheelchair-bound woman named Danielle was called down to play. She won two prizes — great job, Danielle! — but while the first prize, a sauna, seemed like an awesome freebie, the second didn’t make too much sense.

It was a treadmill.

Folks on Twitter were left a little dumbfounded by the whole thing:

Drew Carey just seemed mortified to discover that prize offered to contestant in wheelchair was a treadmill. #priceisright

— Wistar Murray (@onestarwatt) May 5, 2015

Woman in a wheelchair wins a treadmill on Price is Right. Worst prize ever!

— Brien Bedell (@brienbedell) May 5, 2015

And CNBC’s Eli Langer reports “viewer Chrissie Johnson asked whether this was a “producer fail, insensitive or nah?” on Twitter.

If Danielle was unimpressed with her prizes, she didn’t show it.

“I’m just so excited right now!” she exclaimed to host Drew Carey.

