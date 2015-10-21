Former 'The Price is Right' host Bob Barker hit his head in a fall near his home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker took a fall on a footpath and was treated for a cut to his head and scraped leg, a spokesman said.

Barker, 91, was out for his daily walk near his house Tuesday when he stumbled on uneven pavement, longtime friend and publicist Henri Bollinger said.

Two police officers who were nearby came to his aid and summoned an ambulance. Barker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he received stitches for the head wound, Bollinger said.

He walked out of the hospital, said Bollinger, who drove him home.

It’s fortunate that the injuries weren’t more serious, his friend said, but Barker’s exercise schedule will be temporarily curtailed.

“He’s upset he can’t work out and take his walks. Considering his age, he’s in pretty good shape,” Bollinger said.

Barker was the longtime host of “The Price is Right,” retiring from the game show in 2007 after 35 years.

He remains busy as an advocate of animal rights in the United States and other countries, Bollinger said.

