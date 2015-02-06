The pressure shows as senior Abbott minister puts 'Gillard' in leadership team

Call it a Freudian slip.

Defence minister Kevin Andrews, the name who led the 2009 spill against Malcolm Turnbull to hand Tony Abbott the leadership, held a media conference this afternoon to back the PM against next week’s spill.

He obviously has a lot on his mind and the pressure was showing when he misspoke, saying:

I believe that the team of Tony Abbott and Julie Gillard (sic) is the best leadership team for the Liberal Party.



While the idea of enlisting the deposed former Labor leader as the Liberal PM’s deputy is a novel compromise, we’re not sure how the current deputy, Julie Bishop, would feel about that.

