The President's Watch For You By Vulcain

In the late 1940s Vulcain released their first Cricket Alarm watch movement. The mechanical calibre offered an alarm complication that was good. Good enough to wake you up. I have heard a lot of alarms complications in both quartz and mechanical watches. Most (not all) are crap. You can barely hear them, and many are a pain to use. Over the years Vulcain has refined the Cricket calibre, and it is among the best mechanical alarms on the market. Just a few years ago they released an automatic version of the Cricket. Just such a movement is contained inside of all the 50s President’s Watches. It is the Vulcain Cricket Calibre V-21.

The good looking movement is a larger calibre with two barrels. Once I believe is used for the alarm. Winding the crown one way winds the barrel for the time and winding it the other way winds the alarm barrel. The alarm is set with the crown and activated with the pusher above the crown. The dial has a dedicated alarm hand. The alarm is loud and sounds like a crazy mechanical toy going off. It lasts for a full 20 seconds which is longer than it sounds.

