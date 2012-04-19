The Presidential Election Campaign Is Being Shaped By Inconsequential Triviality

The general election is off to an inauspicious start.



We are already lost in the weeds of the inconsequential.

Like kittens chasing a spot of light on the floor, the public and the press are jumping about with excitement and outrage over ancillary issues. Even there we are doing so by creating false equivalencies.

For instance, an Obama supporter, Hilary Rosen, made an unfortunate remark about Ann Romney’s being a stay-at-home mum, and the president quickly distanced himself even though Rosen apologized.

On the other hand, one of Mitt Romney’s supporters, the inflammatory Ted Nugent, made despicable and threatening comments about the president’s re-election, and Romney only soft-pedaled away from him, even though Nugent never apologized.

This is what we’re discussing — a manufactured mummy war and a rhetorical warmonger.

And while we’re distracted, recent polling suggests that the race is tightening.

