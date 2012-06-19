The Presidential Debate: Meet Joe The Plumber*

Update: He has no plumbers licence!

Update: He isn’t even registered to vote!

Update: Here’s a video of Joe talking to the loveable Diane Sawyer. He’s kind of awesome.



IMPORTANT Update: His real first name is Sam. Joe is his middle name.

Earlier: Joe Six Pack is so two weeks ago. Say hello to the new Joe.

AP: He is Joe Wurzelbacher, an Ohio man looking to buy a plumbing business who came to symbolise the notion of spreading the wealth in Wednesday night’s third and final presidential debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain.

Earlier this week, when Wurzelbacher got a chance to speak with Obama during a campaign appearance in Toledo, he told Obama that his tax plan would keep him from buying the business that currently employs him.

Sensing an opportunity during the debate, McCain cited that exchange when the candidates were asked to explain why their economic plans are better than their opponent’s. McCain said Obama’s plan would stop entrepreneurs from investing in new small businesses and keep existing ones from growing.

…McCain then looked directly into the television camera and said: “Joe, I want to tell you, I’ll not only help you buy that business that you worked your whole life for and I’ll keep your taxes low and I’ll provide available and affordable health care for you and your employees. And I will not stand for a tax increase on small business income.”

Obama denied that was true.

…So what did Wurzelbacher (pronounced whur-zell-BAHK-er) think about becoming the centre of the debate?

“It’s pretty surreal, man, my name being mentioned in a presidential campaign,” he said minutes after hearing McCain utter his name.

So, um, who’s he voing for?

“That’s for me and a button to know,” he said.

One person who is (presumably) loving all this is the Texas plumber who owns this website, www.joetheplumber.com. Thanks to Clusterstock’s Joe Weisenthal for pointing this out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.