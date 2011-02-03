Obama Might Answer Questions About Egypt

President Barack Obama reads a document following a meeting with senior advisors in the Oval Office, Sept. 27, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Photo: White House flickr

After avoiding reporters throughout the Egypt crisis, President Obama will “probably take questions” from the press on Friday, Politico reports.The administration drew the ire of the White House press corps today when it banned reporters from the signing of the New START treaty. Only photographers were allowed at the signing ceremony.



In a letter to Press Secretary Robert Gibbs Wednesday, the White House Correspondents Association argued that the closed signing was part of an ongoing effort to shield the President from questions about Egypt.

The press corps have long complained of limited access to senior White House officials and information under the Obama administration.

