Photo: Wikimedia Commons

According to WSJ, Yemeni President Saleh is close to resigning “within days”This comes after brutal crackdowns on protests taht saw several deaths, leading to the defection of a huge chunk of his military and diplomatic leadership.



He had previously indicated plans to leave at the end of 2011.

