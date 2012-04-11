The President Of Turkmenistan Just Won His Country's First National Car Race

Congratulations to Gurbanguli Berdymukhamedov, the president of Turkmenistan.
He just won the country’s first-ever car race after an impromptu decision to enter, according to BBC News.
Fortunately, he was prepared to ride; he had arrived earlier in Turkmenistan’s capital city of Ashgabat to watch the race in his electric green Bugatti.
Berdymukhamedov switched to a Turkish-made Volkicar and won the time trial challenge, BBC reports.
Berdymukhamedov has been in power in Turkmenistan since 2006.
Here’s Berdymukhamedov cruising up to the race this weekend:
Photo: AP Images
[via Luxuo]
