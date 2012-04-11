The President Of Turkmenistan Just Won His Country's First National Car Race

Congratulations to Gurbanguli Berdymukhamedov, the president of Turkmenistan.



He just won the country’s first-ever car race after an impromptu decision to enter, according to BBC News.

Fortunately, he was prepared to ride; he had arrived earlier in Turkmenistan’s capital city of Ashgabat to watch the race in his electric green Bugatti.

Berdymukhamedov switched to a Turkish-made Volkicar and won the time trial challenge, BBC reports.

Berdymukhamedov has been in power in Turkmenistan since 2006.

Here’s Berdymukhamedov cruising up to the race this weekend:

Photo: AP Images

[via Luxuo]

Now check out some crazy armoured trucks that are made in Latvia >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.