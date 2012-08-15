The President Of Estonia Hung Out With Feist And They Talked About Austerity

Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves is probably best known on BI for his Twitter spat with New York Times’ Paul Krugman, but he’s also something of a music fan — check out his recent speech on music and the jailed Russian punk band Pussy Riot for evidence.



Canadian singer Feist posted a picture today of herself hanging out with Ilves. According to the caption, they talked “Arvo Part, Ontario small towns and austerity.”

