The President Of Argentina Thinks The US Wants Her Dead

In a speech earlier this week the President of Argentina struck an ominous tone, telling her people that if anything happens to her they should “look to the north.”

Argentine newspaper Clarin reported that U.S. intelligence picked up ISIS threats against the President. She brushed those off in disbelief (she has been at odds with Clarin before).

“Please, listen, if something happens to me, and I say this very seriously, if something happens to me do not look to the Middle East. Look to the North… because after seeing the things that they’re diplomatic representatives are doing, after hearing these declarations that honestly seem like exercises in cyniscm, after seeing the things I’ve seen in the United Nations, it seems they’d want us to believe an entire story that ISIS is coming for me to kill me or to do something — oh please, do not create some novela.”

In recent days the United States Embassy in Argentina released a warning to U.S. citizens in the country. Based on threats to the Embassy itself, the report recommended that Americans “always be aware of their surroundings and maintain a high level of vigilance”.

President Fernandez called this report a “provocation.”

Argentina was declared in default at the end of July after losing a U.S. Court case against hedge fund creditors led by billionaire Paul Singer. The creditors want Argentina to pay over $US1.3 billion worth of sovereign debt dating back to the country’s last financial meltdown in 2001.

The country has refused to pay, however, because these creditors refused to take a haircut on that debt like over 95% of investors.

Argentina has appealed to the U.S. government to intervene, and indeed it has before in cases like this. President Bush asked Paul Singer to heel when he was going after sovereign debt the Congo owed his hedge fund back in the day.

However neither the executive or legislative branches of the U.S. government have taken gotten involved with the case, and the fight rages on — most recently with U.S. Judge Tom Griesa finding Argentina in contempt earlier this week.

