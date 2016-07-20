PREMIER LEAGUE BETTING: This is who bookmakers think will get relegated next season

With the new season less than a month away, Premier League betting has gone into overdrive. While people betting on the next title winner is always the biggest gambling market, the teams most likely to be relegated also get a lot of interest.

Hull and Burnley are roughly neck and neck in the odds to go down next year according to most bookmakers, with Middlesbrough not far behind.

All three teams are new promotions from the Championship division — replacing Newcastle, Norwich, and Aston Villa.

Clearly bookmakers think the new sides will find it tough to handle top-flight English football and will only survive one season.

Watford, meanwhile, is the fourth favourite to go down, even though the club finished 13th last season. The club has been busy during the summer transfer window, signing Liverpool’s Jerome Sinclair as well as several other players.

At the other end of the spectrum, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United are the least likely to be relegated, with odds as high as 1000/1 that they will finish in the bottom three.

While avoiding relegation can be tough for new teams, they can perhaps take heart from Leicester City’s example. The club moved up to the Premier League for the 2014/15 season and a year later spectacularly won the title against odds of 5000/1.

Here are top 3 Premier League teams most likely to be relegated next season:

Ladbrokes: Hull 9/10 Burnley 9/10 Middlesborough 5/4

William Hill:

Hull 5/6 Burnley 10/11 Middlesborough 5/4

Hull 5/6 Betfair: Hull 5/6 Burnley 5/6 Middlesborough 6/5

Paddy Power: Hull 5/6 Burnley 1/1 Middlesborough 7/4

Sky Bet:

Hull 10/11 Burnley 1/1 Middlesborough 3/2

