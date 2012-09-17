This Heavily-Armed Drone Is Changing The Way America Wages War

MQ-9 Reaper Drone, formerly known as the Predator B

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

The Predator drone is a key tool in the Pentagon’s War on Terror, logging more than 1 million miles over scores of countries since its 1995 introduction.The drone went from helpful to deadly when it was armed with the Hellfire missile in 2001. It is responsible for taking down dozens of top al Qaeda operatives.



More than 350 have been built over 17 years and they’ve been performing 34 strikes a week this year, in Pakistan alone.

Despite the controversy surrounding their use, and the collateral deaths of innocent civilians incurred during strikes, the use of Predator drones will likely remain a U.S. practice for the indefinite future.

