The Pre-Market Plunge Is Getting Worse, And Europe Is Getting Smoked

If you’re just tuning in right now, Japan got crushed last night, falling by over 10% after nuke fears worsened.That’s had a huge carry over effect around world markets.



US futures are getting hammered. The Dow is off 280. The other markets are set for equivalently ugly declines.

Meanwhile, Europe is getting hammered right now. The Main German index is off over 4.1% and falling fast. France is off over 3%. Spain is off 2.2%.

World markets are taking their cues from headlines out of Japan, and though we had some optimistic ones around 3:30 AM ET, the recent ones have been less positive sounding.

