The 'prayer hands' emoji changed in the latest iPhone update and people are freaking out

If you update your iPhone from iOS 8.3 from iOS 8.2, say goodbye to the old “prayer hands” emoji.

Emojipedia has noted that, in the latest iOS, the emoji no longer has the golden light surrounding the hands (we noticed the change via Gawker):

Even though most people call this emoji ‘prayer hands,’ it’s also known as the “high five” emoji, according to Emojipedia. The disappearance of the yellow light behind the hands makes more sense if you think about the picture as a high five.

People still aren’t pleased about the change though:

Never gonna update my software nags in now. Not losing my prayer hands emoji. Nah.

— Michael O’Reilly (@mikeinterweb) March 20, 2015

I refuse to update RT @ComplexMag: Sad day for the prayer hands emoji. http://t.co/xWeLy2avuv pic.twitter.com/F9ixiir8uo

— Amber Woes (@JaeFiasco) March 20, 2015

If you thought the prayer hands emoji was two people high fiving you the worst kind of person

— MartenellisPapi (@13randizzle) March 20, 2015

Def not getting that new update if they changed the prayer hands emoji

— Chief Wigwam (@Afrodesiac_) March 20, 2015

ugh, this disgusts me. new iOS prayer hands emoji w/o the radiance. http://t.co/KLPJqN93Gq

— Jen M (@mellamoJen) March 20, 2015

