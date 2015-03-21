The 'prayer hands' emoji changed in the latest iPhone update and people are freaking out

Jillian D'Onfro

If you update your iPhone from iOS 8.3 from iOS 8.2, say goodbye to the old “prayer hands” emoji. 

Emojipedia has noted that, in the latest iOS, the emoji no longer has the golden light surrounding the hands (we noticed the change via Gawker):

Even though most people call this emoji ‘prayer hands,’ it’s also known as the “high five” emoji, according to Emojipedia. The disappearance of the yellow light behind the hands makes more sense if you think about the picture as a high five.  

People still aren’t pleased about the change though:

