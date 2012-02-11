The PR Nightmare Is Now On Citibank—Their iPad App Was Double Charging Some Customers

Photo: Flickr Sybren Stüvel

Citibank has traced a problem where customers reported being charged twice when paying bills from their accounts to their fledgling iPad application, DealBook reported.This certainly won’t be good press for Citi, which is striving to become the “world’s digital bank.” The iPad application was also launched just last summer, and problems seemed to have started immediately afterwards.



A Citi spokesman said only 2% of iPad transactions were double charged and that they plan to reimburse all the customers that were affected by the issue. The problem has reportedly been fixed.

The double charges allegedly started in July of last year but Citi wasn’t alerted to the issues until December. There is also confusion over the extent of the double charging problem, as some customers said they had been double charged despite not using the iPad app, according to DealBook.

As public sentiment towards larger retail banks have turned more negative in the wake of the Occupy Wall Street protests around the country and nationwide coordinated events like Bank Transfer Day. But Citibank certainly isn’t the first bank to have a technical snafu—remember when Bank of America’s banking website was down for customers for almost a week last year, and when JP Morgan accidentally double charged customers in some online transactions?

