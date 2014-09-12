The 50 Best Public Relations People In The Tech Industry In 2014

Reporters and public relations folks have a notoriously love-hate relationship.

Still, there are PR pros, especially in the tech industry, who go above and beyond to help journalists tell important stories. They always respond quickly, send accurate information (not just corporate “spin”), and pitch us great behind-the-scenes stories. Some of them are influential in their own right, not simply because of the companies they work for.

All of that deserves a shout out.

We came up with this list in a variety of ways. We put out a call for nominations and were pleasantly surprised at how many tech reporters from other publications (as well as analysts, and others) submitted names.

We also asked companies to nominate their PR pros, and recieved an outpouring of responses there. And of course, we relied on our first-hand experiences, too.

