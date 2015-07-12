Ridley Scott is about to show us a world where the Allies lost World War II

This new amazon show called ‘The Man in the High Castle’ explores what would have happened if the Allies had lost World War II. It’s based on a Philip K. Dick novel from 1962.

The hour-long drama stars Alexa Davalos (Mob City), Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars), Rupert Evans (The Village), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Mortal Kombat Legacy), and Rufus Sewell (Eleventh Hour). Ridley Scott is Executive Producer.

It streams on Amazon prime this fall. Enjoy.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Amazon.

