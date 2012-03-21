The Power Of One: UPS Logistics Connect Athletes With Equipment

For the professional athlete, training is part and parcel of their job: any delay in receipt of their equipment is precious preparation time lost.



Known for almost 20 years as the world’s leader in simulated altitude training technology, Hypoxico’s recent partnership with UPS has turned their logistics hassles into a choreographed routine. It’s a partnership that benefits their top athlete customers worldwide.

“We lost out on cost-effectiveness by not bundling with one company,” says Matt Eckert, VP of Hypoxico Altitude Training Systems. “Before partnering with UPS, shipping was more of a headache for us.”

Timely delivery to clients is crucial to Hypoxico’s business and reputation. To that end, UPS helped simplify the company’s logistics, merging three different systems into one high-powered “machine.” Hypoxico now uses a Quantum View Notify system too, so Eckert can receive emails charting the progress of shipments.

Simplifying the process keeps everyone happy. Says Mike Whitworth, an inside sales representative for UPS who works with Eckert and Hypoxico: “We like to explain to our customers the power of one — one driver, one truck, one salesperson, one customer service department. Essentially one company to meet all of your shipping needs.”

Hypoxico’s client base also understands the power of one: thanks to the top-notch training equipment the company provides, these world-renowned professional athletes are reaching new heights with their Olympic wins. And, thanks to UPS, Hypoxico is at the top of their industry’s game too. “It was a win-win for us. I wholeheartedly trust UPS with our shipments,” said Eckert.

