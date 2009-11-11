The Power Is Back In Brazil

Citizens of Brazil woke up this morning with electric power restored, after last night’s freak outtage. It’s still not clear what happened, except that somehow power from the country’s gigantic hydro-electric dam failed to transmit.



Whatever the cause — some initially suspected hacking or cyberterrorism, though there’s no indication of that — it’s a gigantic black eye for a country emergin onto the world stage, with plans to host the Olympics. Of course, we had our own outtage in the summer of 2002, causing blackouts in New York and much of the midwest, so it’s not just an issue for emerging countries.

(Picture via Twitter user Tati Ribeiro)

