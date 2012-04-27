The 2013 Mustang GT500 Is Going To Make Truly Insane Levels Of Power

The official power numbers for the 2013 Mustang GT500 have just been released, and they are even higher than expected.



Ford originally said the 5.8 liter supercharged V8 would have 650 horsepower. However, the car has now been certified, and the numbers are simply outrageous.

The 2013 GT500 has 662 horsepower and 630 pound feet of torque. The top speed will be more than 200 MPH. Remember, this is a $65,000 muscle car and not a $250,000 Italian exotic.

That is insane.

Granted, the Mustang wil probably not handle as well as exotics that cost far more. Less sophisticated materials mean it may also be heavier and slower to accelerate. We’re still willing to bet it can hold its own.

But, for comparison sake, here are a few cars that have less power than the new Mustang:

Ferrari 458 Italia – 562 HP

McLaren F1 – 627 HP (Former fastest car in the world)

Corvette ZR1 – 638 HP

Dodge Viper – 640 HP

Lamborghini Gallardo – 560 HP

Nissan GTR – 545 HP

Each car in that list has a starting price of at least $100,000 (minus the GTR, which is $97,000).

Kudos to Ford. We cannot wait to get behind the wheel and turn those tires into smoke.

