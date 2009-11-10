The Pound Tanks After Fitch Warns About UK's AAA-Rating

:



The U.K. pound fell sharply in Asia Tuesday, dragging the euro down with it, due to reported remarks by a senior official at Fitch Ratings that the U.K. is most at risk among major economies of losing its AAA status.

Fitch’s co-head of global sovereign ratings David Riley made the remarks in an interview with Reuters earlier in the day.

“The remarks were out of the blue and the impact was magnified as trading volume until then was thin due to a lack of major cues,” said Hiroshi Maeba, a senior dealer at Nomura Securities.

It’s not clear how serious or imminent the threat is, but remember, more than any other Western European or North American country, the UK is wildly exposed to banking. Right now it seems as though they’ve made it through. Banks are going through the un-nationalization process, and there the government actually seems interested in breaking up too-big-to-fail institutions.

But in the event of a double dip, and the re-emergence of a financial crisis, it’s easy to imagine the UK, once again, becoming a key focal point.

