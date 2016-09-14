The pound jumped after a surprise in employment data

Sterling jumped after the number of people claiming benefits rose more than expected in July.

According to the Office for National Statistics, an additional 2,400 people claimed benefits for job seekers in July. Analysts expected a rise of 1,800, while the month before recorded a fall of 3,600.

Overall, the unemployment rate was 4.9%, down from 5.5% for a year earlier. The last time it was lower was for July to September 2005.

The pound is up 0.16% against the dollar at $1.3213 as of 9:36 a.m. UK time.

Here’s the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.