The -0.5% print for Q4 UK GDP really did hit the markets as a surprise.



Pretty much everything is selling off. US futures, which had been only down a touch, are now pointing to a clearly lower open… perhaps the confidence over our own GDP report on Friday is wavering a little bit?

And the pound, of course, is tanking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.