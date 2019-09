The pound is surging.

From FinViz:

The reason is that the Bank of England just came out with its latest inflation report, and it predicted that 7% unemployment would be reached sooner than previously thought.

This implies the first interest rate hike sooner than thought, thus the pound strength.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.