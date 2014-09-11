The Pound Is Rallying After New Poll Shows No Vote Ahead In Scotland

The pound is surging after the latest poll on the Scottish independence vote from Survation showed the pro-union camp 6% ahead.

The news is being greeted warmly by markets that have been bombarded with scare stories of what could happen if Scotland elected to break away from the United Kingdom on September 18th. The Survation poll showed the No vote holding its lead at 53% ahead of the 47% in favour of independence

