The Pound Is Now Back, And Trouncing The Dollar

Gregory White

Months after the UK election, which sent the pound into chaos, the currency is returning to strength as the dollar continues to weaken.

The pound, now trading above $1.575.

GBPUSD

More interesting might be the currency’s bumpy ride vis-a-vis the euro. The pound is off its election lows, but not quite at its euro zone chaos highs. This is likely good for the UK, as it exports a great deal to the euro zone.

GBPEUR

Its the dollar that has been the real loser over this period, as both the euro and pound have had a steady climb over the U.S. currency. Certainly good news for U.S. exporters.

GBPEURUSD

