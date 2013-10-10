Here's Why Pinterest Advertising, Which Started Today, Will Be Extremely Effective For E-Commerce

Today, Pinterest debuted advertising on the platform in the form of “Promoted Pins,” which we believe will be extremely effective for a range of e-commerce companies, retailers and brands:
- Pinterest users already love sharing images, and unlike Facebook — where photo-sharing revolves around family, friends, or funny pics — pinners already tend to share photos of products and objects.
- Retailers and brands are already a well-known part of the Pinterest landscape, and many host popular pinboards.
- Pinterest already is a top referrer to e-commerce sites and drives high-value orders.
Here’s what a Promoted Pin, currently only shown on search result or category pages, looks like:
Here’s an overview of what to consider when deciding whether to be on Pinterest:
- Pinterest has a few clear advantages: It is undoubtedly the best social media platform for showcasing products and driving commerce, because of its focus on “things,” rather than relationships and messaging. At BI Intelligence, we’ve likened Pinterest to a multi-platform digital catalogue. A Georgia Tech study of June 2012 activity on Pinterest found that the most common verbs on the social network were “use,” “look,” “want,” and “need,” highlighting its potential as a shopping tool. It can be particularly effective for brands that target women. Pinterest users are five times more likely to be women than men. They also tend to be well-educated and have high income.
- But reach and gender tilt are issues: Pinterest has a relatively small audience of 48.7 million users globally (admittedly it is continuing to expand at a rapid rate). Its clear gender tilt is an advantage from one angle, since women tend to control household spending decisions, but plenty of gender-balanced and male-focused brands will need to focus on platforms where men aren’t significantly outnumbered.
- As is a lack of flexibility: There’s also some lack of flexibility on Pinterest. The image-centered pin format is a bit more rigid than Facebook posts, or tweets. There are fewer features available to pinners.
- So, is Pinterest right for your brand? Design-forward and women-focused large brands, as well as major apparel brands and retailers, should have a Pinterest presence. For smaller brands in these same niches, Pinterest might also be a good place to focus their efforts. But smaller brands and brands focused on services should not prioritise Pinterest.
