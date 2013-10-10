Here's Why Pinterest Advertising, Which Started Today, Will Be Extremely Effective For E-Commerce

Today, Pinterest debuted advertising on the platform in the form of “Promoted Pins,” which we believe will be extremely effective for a range of e-commerce companies, retailers and brands:

Pinterest users already love sharing images, and unlike Facebook — where photo-sharing revolves around family, friends, or funny pics — pinners already tend to share photos of products and objects.

Retailers and brands are already a well-known part of the Pinterest landscape, and many host popular pinboards.

Pinterest already is a top referrer to e-commerce sites and drives high-value orders.

Here’s what a Promoted Pin, currently only shown on search result or category pages, looks like:

BI Intelligence A Promoted Pin

