The Potential Cost Of Russia's Fires: $15 Billion And 15,000 Lives

The fires burring in Russia have threatened nuclear pollution and forced the country to ban the export of wheat, but they’ve also had a real impact on the Russian people and economy.
Russia may have lost 15,000 lives in the fires already, and $15 billion, or 1% of GDP, according to Bloomberg.
The smog in Moscow is a driving force behind the fires’ deadly impact, with 7000 being killed already in the city.
