The Post Office Needs A Bailout

With shipping volumes and email eating into their business, the Post Office is facing a $2.8 billion shortfall this year.



But Postmaster General John Patter says the government monopoly could save $3.5 billion a year if it didn’t have to deliver on Saturdays anymore. Also, like many other age-old institutions with anachronistic business models, it’s got a big retiree payment problem, and it’s looking for a way to reduce healthcare costs by $2 billion.

We’re not too against the idea of cancelling Saturday shipping. Certainly we wouldn’t miss most of the junk mail and bills we usually get, but that would mean missing out on Netflix DVDs sent out on Friday and that would be unacceptable.

