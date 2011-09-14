The Post Office Can Survive, But Only If The Unions Stay Out Of It

Photo: don nunn via flickr

The decline of the USPS – one of America’s oldest and best-known institutions – is one of the most visible examples of the fall of the Blue Social Model.The financial collapse of the Postal Service has been one of the main stories of the past few weeks, generating a number of proposals to fix the organisation’s woes.



Dominic Basulto has some hopeful suggestions in the Washington Post:

While I can’t speak to the wisdom of these individual plans, this is the sort of thinking the institution will need if it wishes to survive into the 21st century. Technological innovations such as email and Skype have already eroded the demand for snail mail — unless the Postal Service embraces these technologies it will be closing its doors before too many years go by. Survival will require a drastic shift in the way the USPS conducts its business.

In order to make these changes, both the unions and Congress are going to have to move over. A Postal Service that can survive will need to be able to pursue new business opportunities without saying “Congress, may I?” at every turn. Lifetime work guarantees, seniority preferences and rigid rules and roles will go out the window in a nimble organisation whose business model and technological base will frequently change.

Right now the chief stakeholders in USPS — its congressional patrons and the labour unions — want the impossible: they want business as usual to continue while the public pumps more and more money into an outdated organisation with no viable mission or plan. That dog won’t hunt in this economic climate; let’s hope the stakeholders don’t block change until it is too late.

This post originally appeared in The American Interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.