We all knew it was coming, and now it’s here; the post-IPO Facebook brain drain is on.Facebook CTO Bret Taylor, one of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s top product people and most trusted advisors, is leaving the company.



Among others, Taylor follows press veteran Barry Schnitt, platforms director Cat Lee, and vice president of online operations Don Faul.

