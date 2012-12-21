13 European Housing Markets Sure Look Like Bubbles

Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Could Sweden or Finland be the scene of the next European financial crisis? It is actually far likelier than most people realise. While the world has been laser-focused on the woes of the heavily-indebted PIIGS nations for the last couple of years, property markets in Northern and Western European countries have been bubbling up to dizzying new heights in a repeat performance of the very property bubbles that caused the global financial crisis in the first place.

Nordic and Western European countries such as Norway and Switzerland have attracted strong investment inflows due to their perceived economic safe-haven statuses, serving to further inflate these countries’ preexisting property bubbles that had expanded from the mid-1990s until 2008.



With their overheated economies and ballooning property bubbles, today’s safe-haven European countries may very well be tomorrow’s Greeces and Italys.

I’ve named this massive multi-country housing bubble “The Post-2009 Northern and Western European Housing Bubble.”

(The Post-2009 Northern and Western European Housing Bubble is a part of the overall Post-2009 Global Housing Bubble or “Housing Bubble 2.0″ that I’ve identified.)

