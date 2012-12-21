13 European Housing Markets Sure Look Like Bubbles

Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Could Sweden or Finland be the scene of the next European financial crisis? It is actually far likelier than most people realise. While the world has been laser-focused on the woes of the heavily-indebted PIIGS nations for the last couple of years, property markets in Northern and Western European countries have been bubbling up to dizzying new heights in a repeat performance of the very property bubbles that caused the global financial crisis in the first place.
Nordic and Western European countries such as Norway and Switzerland have attracted strong investment inflows due to their perceived economic safe-haven statuses, serving to further inflate these countries’ preexisting property bubbles that had expanded from the mid-1990s until 2008.
With their overheated economies and ballooning property bubbles, today’s safe-haven European countries may very well be tomorrow’s Greeces and Italys.
I’ve named this massive multi-country housing bubble “The Post-2009 Northern and Western European Housing Bubble.”
(The Post-2009 Northern and Western European Housing Bubble is a part of the overall Post-2009 Global Housing Bubble or “Housing Bubble 2.0″ that I’ve identified.)
It is simply mind-boggling that the world is back to blowing massive property bubbles so soon after the U.S. and peripheral European housing bubbles popped and caused such incredible economic carnage.
The Post-2009 Northern and Western European housing bubble is proof that we are living in the era of The Bubble Bubble (a bubble of bubbles) as well as an era characterised by the most outrageous arrogance and hubris that humanity has ever experienced.
The 2008 global financial crisis should have taught everyone their lesson once and for all, but we are clearly living in a world filled with excruciatingly slow-learners.
More punishment is coming our way and will keep coming until we finally learn from our mistakes. Sadly, by the time we learn from our mistakes, it will likely be too late.
