The Amazing Porsche 918 Spyder Is The Hybrid You've Been Waiting For

Much like the Chevy Volt, Porsche’s latest supercar is a plug-in hybrid.However, the 918 Spyder is a wee bit more exciting.



Instead of a little four cylinder engine and a battery pack, the 918 has a 570 horsepower V8 combined with electric motors that generate 200 horsepower. For those of you that don’t like maths, total output is 770 horsepower.

The 918 can also run in a number of different modes that will either focus on efficiency or performance.

Porsche has said that the 918 will be able to go about 16 miles on battery power alone at speeds above 60 MPH.

With these different modes, the 918 is expected to be able to achieve fuel economy ratings of nearly 78 miles per gallon.Oh, and it’s incredibly fast. Porsche is claiming a time around the famous, 16 mile Nurburgring race track of 7:22. The 918’s predecessor, the Carrera GT, ran a lap of the track in 7:32.

The 918 was originally unveiled as a concept in 2010 at the Geneva Motor Show. Porsche also showed a racing version, the 918 RSR, at the 2011 Detroit Show.

Now, the car is nearing production, and Porsche is showing the first images of the development prototype.

Just look at it. This car is gorgeous.

Thankfully, it looks much the original concept and maintains the low, wide stance. We really like the top exit exhausts right above the engine. We bet it sounds awesome.

The 918 is expected to enter production in September of next year with cars beginning to reach customers near the end of 2013. Expect the 918 to be ludicrously expensive.

Take one more look at it below:

