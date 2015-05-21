The Porsche 911 is back in black

Porsche 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition

In the US, the Porsche 911 comes in nearly two dozen different flavours.

And now, there’s a couple more.

This week, Porsche announced the arrival of a new “Black Series” of cars that includes four types of 911 — based on the Carrera and Carrera 4 coupe and convertibles.

For the most part, the changes made to the standard 911 to make it the Black Edition are cosmetic.

So if you’re looking for a performance special edition, then this isn’t the 911 for you.

But if you’re looking for a murdered-out Porsche, then the Black Edition may be the right shade of Porsche for you.

Naturally, the Black Series comes standard in black inside and out, but if you’d like to change things up, buyers can opt for — drum roll — jet-black metallic paint instead.

Other special “Black” goodies include a Sport design steering wheel, “Black Edition” logo embedded into the doors sills, and Porsche logos embroidered on the head rests.

Some performance features include smart LED headlights, 20-inch wheels from 911 Turbo, and a suite of on board cameras.

The Black Series, like the standard Carrera and Carrera 4 cars, will be powered by a 3.4 litre variant of Porsche’s trademark “flat” six cylinder engine that produces 350 horsepower.

The 2016 Porsche 911 Black Edition starts at $US88,800 for the Carrera version — about $US4,500 more than a regular Carrera.

