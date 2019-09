This makes more sense.



Following this afternoon’s pointless press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred, former porn star Ginger Lee is apparently having a special two-day strip show at the Pink Pony in Atlanta.

On the menu? “Super-sized hot dogs.”

Of course.

Poster below via TMZ.

