The world’s population will increase to 9.7 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100 from today’s 7.3 billion people, according to the latest calculations.

The United Nations projection suggests there will not be an end to world population growth this century unless there rae fertility declines in parts of sub-Saharan Africa still experiencing rapid population growth.

The UN estimates the chances of world population growth will end this century to be just 23%.

The data is contained within a presentation by John R. Wilmoth, the director of the United Nations Population Division, to the 2015 Joint Statistical Meetings in Seattle.

The primary driver of population growth is an increase in the population of Africa. The continent’s current population of 1.2 billion people is expected to rise to between 3.4 billion and 5.6 billion people by the end of this century.

