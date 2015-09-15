The popularity of Malcolm Turnbull among Coalition voters, in one chart

The cracking chart below demonstrates the popularity of Malcolm Turnbull with Australian coalition voters and comes courtesy of ANZ and Roy Morgan research.

Asking the question “if you were a Liberal or National party voter and helping to choose the Coalition leader for the next federal election, who would you prefer”, it shows an overwhelming majority of Coalition voters preferred Malcolm Turnbull over former leader Tony Abbott.

Not only was there are large chasm between the two, the gap had been steadily increasing over recent months.

Clearly, with political survival in the forefront of Coalition members minds, the party room decided now was the time to change political leadership before next year’s federal election.

In what will no doubt raise speculation over the future of opposition leader Bill Shorten’s political future, since his popularity among Labor voters has been steadily declining in recent months, falling to levels akin to Tony Abbott’s among Coalition voters.

This may not be the end of leadership changes in Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.