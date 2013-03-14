Check Out The Cutting Edge Mercedes That Will Protect New Pope Francis

Geoffrey Ingersoll, Paul Szoldra, Alex Davies
attached image

Photo: via Mercedes

The first thing new Pope Jorge Mario Bergoglio will undoubtedly want to do is take this baby out for a night in Rome.Based on the Mercedes M-Class, built in 2012, with a tricked out bullet-proof Pope display — this ride is the cutting-edge tip of the spear in Papal transportation.

The pope's ride is modified from a Mercedes Benz M-Class SUV, and costs about half a million dollars to manufacture.

The vehicle, presented in 2012, is traditionally a gift from Mercedes.

Powered by a V-8 ML430 engine: operational speed of 6 mph, capable of a blistering 100, just in case he needs to skedaddle.

The Pope needs no helmet: the cabin can withstand bullets and bombs.

The Pope's seat is styling white leather, gold trim, raised into place by a hydraulic lift.

The undercarriage is also reinforced the withstand bomb blasts.

Halogen roof lighting gives a good view of the Pope from afar, and the bullet proof glass is glare proof.

The seat has embroidery of the official coat of arms of the holy father.

And when the Pope wants to dismount, he has his own personal elevator in the back, to softly lower his holy feet to the ground.

