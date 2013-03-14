Check Out The Cutting Edge Mercedes That Will Protect New Pope Francis

Photo: via Mercedes

The first thing new Pope Jorge Mario Bergoglio will undoubtedly want to do is take this baby out for a night in Rome.Based on the Mercedes M-Class, built in 2012, with a tricked out bullet-proof Pope display — this ride is the cutting-edge tip of the spear in Papal transportation.



