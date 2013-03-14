Check Out The Cutting Edge Mercedes That Will Protect New Pope Francis

Photo: via Mercedes
The first thing new Pope Jorge Mario Bergoglio will undoubtedly want to do is take this baby out for a night in Rome.Based on the Mercedes M-Class, built in 2012, with a tricked out bullet-proof Pope display — this ride is the cutting-edge tip of the spear in Papal transportation.
The pope's ride is modified from a Mercedes Benz M-Class SUV, and costs about half a million dollars to manufacture.
Powered by a V-8 ML430 engine: operational speed of 6 mph, capable of a blistering 100, just in case he needs to skedaddle.
Halogen roof lighting gives a good view of the Pope from afar, and the bullet proof glass is glare proof.
And when the Pope wants to dismount, he has his own personal elevator in the back, to softly lower his holy feet to the ground.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.